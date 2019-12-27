International

Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

The quake was relatively shallow and only 38-km deep, which would have amplified the shaking.

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was moderate, which can cause considerable damage, and was centered about 53 km east of Bushehr, a nuclear plant on Iran's southern coast on the Persian Gulf.

The quake, which struck at about 5:23 a.m. (0153 GMT) was relatively shallow and only 38-km deep, which would have amplified the shaking.

