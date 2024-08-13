ADVERTISEMENT

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Los Angeles area

Updated - August 13, 2024 02:14 am IST

Published - August 13, 2024 02:13 am IST - Los Angeles

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected

AP

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Survey has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area on Monday (August 12, 2024). A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places.

The quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude temblor hit southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Monday's quake was centred near the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Highland Park, about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometres) below the surface.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

earthquake / USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US