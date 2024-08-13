Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Los Angeles area

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Survey has said.
People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area on Monday (August 12, 2024). A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places.
The quake comes less than a week after a 5.2 magnitude temblor hit southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage.
The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.
Monday's quake was centred near the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Highland Park, about 7.5 miles (12.1 kilometres) below the surface.