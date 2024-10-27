GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maduro vows Venezuela won't be silenced after BRICS bid blocked

Venezuela’s President Maduro defiant after Brazil veto, vows to join BRICS group of emerging economies

Updated - October 27, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Caracas

AFP
Venezuela reacted furiously to Brazil’s veto at a summit in the Russian city of Kazan earlier this week, calling the decision “hostile” and “immoral” act. File

Venezuela reacted furiously to Brazil’s veto at a summit in the Russian city of Kazan earlier this week, calling the decision “hostile” and “immoral” act. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro vowed on Saturday (October 26, 2024) that his country would not be silenced after Brazil vetoed its bid to join the BRICS group of emerging economies.

The South American country is in the throes of an unprecedented economic crisis, which the Government says is a result of US sanctions, and has long sought to join the BRICS group.

Editorial : ​One-man rule: On Venezuela’s disputed presidential election

Venezuela reacted furiously to Brazil's veto at a summit in the Russian city of Kazan earlier this week, calling the decision "hostile" and "immoral" act.

Returning home from Kazan, Mr. Maduro said on state television that "no one will block or silence Venezuela, not today, not tomorrow, not ever", without mentioning Brazil.

Venezuela’s Opposition cornered as Gonzales flees and Maduro digs in

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a long-time ally of Mr. Maduro. But relations between them have been strained since Mr. Maduro's disputed re-election following the July 28 ballot, which the Opposition claims to have won.

An advisor to Mr. Lula, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim, attributed the veto to a "breach of confidence" by Venezuela.

Venezuela's opposition ex-candidate says forced to sign letter that effectively admits defeat

He said Mr. Maduro had promised Mr. Lula he would publish detailed results from the July 28 election but had yet to do so.

The Venezuelan Opposition has said those results would show that Mr. Maduro was handily defeated by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who fled to Spain in September after a warrant was issued for his arrest on what the Opposition calls trumped-up charges.

West African social media fizzes with pro-BRICS content

Mr. Maduro said he had met officials from "nearly 30 governments" in Kazan and that "all" had hailed his "great electoral victory".

The BRICS, which already included Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and China as members, were joined in 2024 by Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Published - October 27, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Venezuela / Brazil

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.