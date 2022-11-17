Macron urges China to play 'greater mediation role' on Ukraine

November 17, 2022 04:57 am | Updated November 16, 2022 07:57 pm IST - Nusa Dua, Indonesia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged China to play a "greater mediation role" to help avoid an escalation of the Ukraine war, a day after talks with his Chinese counterpart.

"China can play a greater mediation role, alongside us, in the coming months," said Mr. Macron, adding that he had discussed a possible trip to China early next year with President Xi Jinping.

ADVERTISEMENT

China has declined to put pressure on Moscow over its nearly nine-month-old invasion, and helped shield Russia from diplomatic censure at forums such as the United Nations.

But recently it has hinted at its displeasure with how Russia has prosecuted the war, and particularly dark rhetoric from President Vladimir Putin threatening the use of nuclear weapons.

Trending

Mr. Xi and Mr. Macron met Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit, with the French leader calling for the two countries to unite against the war.