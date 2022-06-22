Macron struggles to find compromise in France impasse

On Tuesday, Mr. Macron hosted rare talks at the Elysee Palace with opposition leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, accompanies Adrien Quatennens, member of French parliament of French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) after their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on June 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed on with efforts Wednesday to end the crisis created by his failure to retain a parliamentary majority but with no solution in sight to an impasse that jeopardises his reform plans.

Mr. Macron's centrist alliance finished Sunday's parliamentary elections 44 seats short of a majority in the National Assembly, as a new left-wing coalition and the far-right made major gains.

The situation has called into question Mr. Macron's plans for reform in his second term after his April presidential re-election — including a key measure to reduce the retirement age — and risks denting his international stature.

He will meet other leaders on Wednesday, though the head of the left-wing NUPES alliance, hard-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon is sending MP Adrien Quatennens, 32, to represent him in a clear snub to the president.

He will meet other leaders on Wednesday, though the head of the left-wing NUPES alliance, hard-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon is sending MP Adrien Quatennens, 32, to represent him in a clear snub to the president.

The meetings so far appear to have made little headway, and Mr. Macron has also rejected an offer from under-fire PM Elisabeth Borne to resign.

"The unfindable compromise? Emmanuel Macron is trying to regain the initiative but no consensus has been found," said the right-wing Le Figaro daily.