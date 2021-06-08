Macron slapped in the face during walkabout

Incident draws widespread condemnation

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face while greeting a crowd in southeast France on Tuesday, a security scare that drew widespread condemnation ahead of regional elections this month.

Video footage on social media showed Mr. Macron approach a barrier to meet and shake hands with voters, where a man in a green T-shirt took hold of his elbow and said a few words before slapping him.

Mr. Macron’s bodyguards quickly intervened and two people were detained afterwards, local officials said.

Two 28-year-old men living in the region are being questioned, the local prosecutor’s office said, but “at this stage of questioning, their motives remain unknown.”