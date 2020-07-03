Macron says next phase of his term will have new team

PARIS

Mr. Macron told regional newspapers in an interview that one of the reforms he would want to push in the final two years of his term was the overhaul of the pension system

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the next phase of his presidency will be embodied by a new government team, but he remained coy about the future of his prime minister.

“The new phase entails new goals of independence, reconstruction, reconciliation and new methods. Behind that there will be a new team,” Mr. Macron told La Montagne newspaper.

There has been mounting speculation of a government reshuffle after last Sunday's local elections saw the Greens trounce Macron's laRem party and take control of big cities.