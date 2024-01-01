ADVERTISEMENT

Macron says 2024, marked by Olympics, will be year of French pride and hope

January 01, 2024 05:47 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - PARIS

He sought to cheer up the French after a year marked by wars and crises abroad as well as protests over an unpopular pension reform and street violence following the police killing of a teenager at a Paris traffic stop

President Emmanuel Macron vowed that 2024 will be the year of French pride and hope, marked by the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday that 2024 will be the year of French pride and hope, marked by the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games and the re-opening of Notre-Dame cathedral after a devastating fire.

"Only once in a century does one host Olympic and Paralympic Games, only once in a millennium does one rebuild a cathedral," Mr. Macron said. "2024, a year of determination, choices, recovery, pride. In fact, a year of hope."

He spoke in a televised address ahead of New Year celebrations during which around 90,000 police and 5,000 soldiers will be deployed to ensure security and address what the government called a "very high" terrorist threat.

France will continue to "re-arm" itself when it comes to security matters, but also boost public education and social cohesion, Mr. Macron said.

He sought to cheer up the French after a year marked by wars and crises abroad as well as protests over an unpopular pension reform and street violence following the police killing of a teenager at a Paris traffic stop.

