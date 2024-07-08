ADVERTISEMENT

Macron refuses French Prime Minister's resignation after chaotic election results

Published - July 08, 2024 04:36 pm IST - Paris

France's main share index opened with a dip, but quickly recovered, possibly because markets had feared an outright victory for the far right or the leftist coalition

AP

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron. | Photo Credit: AP

French President Emmanual Macron refused the resignation of the country's Prime Minister, asking him on July 8 to remain temporarily as the head of the government after chaotic election results left the government in limbo.

French voters split the legislature on the left, center and far-right, leaving no faction even close to the majority needed to form a government. The results from July 7 (Sunday's) vote raised the risk of paralysis for the European Union's second-largest economy.

French left to name PM candidate this week

President Emmanuel Macron gambled that his decision to call snap elections would give France a “moment of clarification,” but the outcome showed the opposite, less than three weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics thrusts the country on the international stage.

France President Emmanuel Macron bid to reshape political landscape leaves no clear path to form new government

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal had said he would remain in office if needed but offered his resignation Monday morning. Mr. Macron, who named him just seven months ago, immediately asked him to stay on “to ensure the stability of the country.”

Mr. Attal on July 7 made clear that he disagreed with Mr. Macron's decision to call the surprise elections. The results of two rounds of voting left no obvious path to form a government for either the leftist coalition that came in first, Mr. Macron's centrist alliance, or the far right.

