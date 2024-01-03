ADVERTISEMENT

Macron calls on Israel to avoid escalation, 'particularly in Lebanon'

January 03, 2024 05:42 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - Paris

France would continue to pass on these messages to all players directly or indirectly involved in the area

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to avoid escalation particularly in Lebanon. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to avoid escalation, "particularly in Lebanon", following a strike attributed to Israel that killed Hamas's deputy leader in Beirut, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday.

Macron, who spoke by telephone with the Israeli minister and war cabinet member Benny Gantz, said "it is essential to avoid any escalatory attitude, particularly in Lebanon" and that France would continue to pass on these messages to all players directly or indirectly involved in the area", the presidency said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US