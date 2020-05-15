International

Lula fears ‘genocide’ in Brazil under Bolsonaro

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sao Paulo this week.

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sao Paulo this week.   | Photo Credit: AFP

‘President has attacked democracy’.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says he fears a “genocide” in Brazil because of fierce opposition to coronavirus containment measures by current President Jair Bolsonaro, whom he said should be impeached.

In an interview with AFP by video conference from his home near Sao Paulo, Lula — a hero of the Brazilian left who served as President from 2003 to 2010 — attacked the far-right leader who now holds the office.

He accused Mr. Bolsonaro of steering Brazil toward “chaos” with his calls to reopen the economy despite the country emerging as one of those hardest hit by the new coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 14,000 deaths so far.

“The administration is turning anyone who’s worried about coronavirus into an enemy, and that’s not the right path. I’m Catholic, so I’ve been praying for the Brazilian people to escape this genocide Bolsonaro is causing.”

“Bolsonaro has attacked democracy, democratic institutions and the people.”

