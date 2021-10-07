Lt. Gen. Anjum appointed new chief of spy agency ISI

Former chief Hameed gets key post

In a surprise military shake-up, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday announced that ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed has been appointed as Peshawar Corps Commander — a crucial position in view of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was appointed as the new Director-General of the powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in place of Lt. Gen. Hameed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

Lt. Gen. Anjum, who belongs to the Punjab Regiment of the Pakistan Army, has served as Karachi Corps Commander as well as the Commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta. He is considered a battle-hardened soldier.

His predecessor Lt. Gen. Hameed, who is considered close to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, had dashed to Kabul and oversaw the crucial changes in Afghanistan where the Taliban took control in mid-August. In September, he visited Kabul and told the media in a brief chat that “everything will be ok” in Afghanistan, when there were rumours about differences among the Taliban ranks due to delay in the announcement of the government.