Low-tech Japan struggles to move life online

From work from home to banking and schooling, Japanese find it tough to adapt to the new order

In the popular imagination, Japan is a high-tech conurbation of robots and gadgets. In reality, living here can feel like being stuck in the 1980s, when fax machines were haute-tech and neon passed for cutting-edge. While in neighbouring countries like China, even beggars have begun to use QR codes for receiving alms, in Japan many transactions remain strictly cash-only. Opening a bank account requires a mountain of paperwork to rival Mt. Fuji and making online payments involves physical trips to the bank every time a new payee has to be added. In 2018, Yoshitaka Sakurad, the deputy head of the government’s cybersecurity panel, made headlines when he admitted to never having used a computer in his professional life.

In normal times, it is just possible to rose-wash the requirement to fax in information requests to government offices as endearingly quaint. But in the world of COVID-19, the deleterious impact of Japan’s failure to embrace digital transformation is amplified.

When, following the declaration of a state of emergency, people were told to stay at home and work remotely, it became clear that most companies were ill-equipped to facilitate telework. In a March survey conducted by IT research group, ITR, 45% of corporations said they had no systems in place to allow staff to work from home. Only 28% said they were ready to make the switch. Some employees did not have laptops at home (even though a third of Japanese households have fax machines). Others found it difficult to do without the constant supervision and approval of superiors, given the strict hierarchies of the workplace that are the norm.

Obstacle to physical distancing

But it was the hanko, or personalised carved seal, that emerged as the greatest obstacle to physical distancing. Most official documents in Japan still require the physical stamp of a company hanko, which is expected to remain in the office. Consequently, the most commonly cited reason for people not following work-from-home edicts was the need to go into stamp documentation.

The government’s emergency declaration-target was to reduce office attendance by 70%. But on April 8, the day after the emergency was called, Yahoo data showed only a 26% drop in user’s movements.

Another lacuna exposed by the pandemic is Japan’s backwardness in the field of telemedicine. For years, the government had failed to approve measures like remote medical exams for first-time patients, in part due to opposition from lobbies like the Japan Medical Association. COVID-19 has finally prodded the authorities to lift some of these restrictions, but an array of hurdles remain. A large number of Japanese clinics don’t even accept credit card payments, the most basic building block of telemedicine. According to an article in the Nikkei Asian Review, 65% of patient health records are still kept in hard copy.

But for many families, the most frustrating aspect of the current emergency measures has been the school closures. While internationally, schools have switched to online learning, in Japan, public schools have remained stubbornly offline.

Arisa Koyama, a mother of two boys, 8 and 12, recalled how her younger son’s elementary school, which is located in a posh Tokyo suburb, had supplied families with hard copies of Math and Japanese language worksheets. That was the totality of the school’s involvement in their student’s education since it closed in late February. Parents were given an answer-key and expected to correct the work themselves. Teachers occasionally telephoned parents to check in on how they were coping, but had no direct contact with the children themselves.

In almost three months, the school has remained unable to figure out how to set up an online learning system that would allow teachers to post videos or enable any two-way communication between students and teachers. “It’s really not that hard, but I think the problem is that they (the school administrators) only follow the commands of the government’s education board and cannot take any initiative themselves,” said Ms. Koyama.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a bugle call, alerting countries around the world of the need for change. In Japan, the imperative to heed the warning is perhaps more urgent than for most. Following decades of economic stagnation, the archipelago has flailed finding its feet in the 21st century world order. The post COVID-19 period will be a make-or-break one for the renaissance that remains Japan’s goal.

(Pallavi Aiyar is a journalist based in Tokyo)