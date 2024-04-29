ADVERTISEMENT

3 Louisiana officers wounded by gunfire in standoff with shooting suspect, police say

April 29, 2024 05:37 am | Updated 05:37 am IST - KENNER, La.

Police in Louisiana say three officers have been wounded by gunfire in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people

AP

Three Louisiana police officers were wounded by gunfire Sunday in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting three other people in the past week, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured officers were taken to a hospital after being shot Sunday morning at a home in Kenner, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of New Orleans, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

SWAT team officers were still outside the home Sunday afternoon, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. No arrests had been announced.

The man who shot the officers was wanted in a shooting earlier Sunday in which two people were wounded, said Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham. He said the man is also a suspect in a holdup and shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US