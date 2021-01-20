At least 2 killed in Madrid blast

MADRID

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said initial information pointed to a gas leak that likely caused the blast.

The mayor of Madrid says that at least two people died on January 20 in a blast that an initial assessment linked to a gas leak. The explosion partially destroyed a building.

A nearby nursing home was evacuated although no injuries have been reported among the residents.

José Luis Martínez Almeida, who visited the site of the blast, told the local Telemadrid news channel that he couldn’t confirm how many people had been injured.

He said that no serious damage had been initially registered in the nearby school.

Images and footage shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from the six-storey building and rubble scattered in Toledo Street, near the city centre. Emergency crews could be seen aiding several people on the ground in video aired by Spanish public broadcaster. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

In a tweet, the Madrid regional emergency service said that rescue teams, firefighters and police were working in a central area of the Spanish capital following the explosion.

Leire Reparaz, an area resident, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion some minutes before 3 p.m. local when she was heading to her home near the Puerta de Toledo, a local landmark.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.