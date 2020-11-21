Watch | Lotus silk: a luxury fabric out of lotus stem

21 November 2020 20:07 IST

A video on lotus silk, an exclusive fabric made out of lotus stem fibres

Phan Thi Thuan started weaving when she was six in her village on the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam. Three years ago, Thuan spotted a new opportunity in weaving.

She mastered the technique of weaving lotus silk out of lotus stems.

Lotus silk is an exclusive fabric sought by fashion designers across the world. They are made out of delicate lotus stem fibres.

