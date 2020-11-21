International

Watch | Lotus silk: a luxury fabric out of lotus stem

Phan Thi Thuan started weaving when she was six in her village on the outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam. Three years ago, Thuan spotted a new opportunity in weaving.

She mastered the technique of weaving lotus silk out of lotus stems.

Lotus silk is an exclusive fabric sought by fashion designers across the world. They are made out of delicate lotus stem fibres.

Related Articles

Printable version | Nov 21, 2020 8:15:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/lotus-silk-a-luxury-out-of-lotus-stem/article33150297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY