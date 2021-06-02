Los Angeles County fire station shooting kills firefighter

SANTA CLARITA

02 June 2021 04:44 IST

A shooting at a small Los Angeles County Fire Department station on Tuesday killed one firefighter and wounded another, a county official and multiple media outlets reported.

Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the county sheriff.

Police and fire officials released no other details, but the death was confirmed by county Supervisor Hilda Solis, who tweeted condolences “to the family of the firefighter who was tragically killed in today’s shooting."

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting” on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information” and it’s cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.”

Around the time of the shooting, a fire broke out at a home less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station and police swarmed the area. TV helicopter reporters said a body that may be the gunman was visible outside the home, which was gutted by flames in about three hours.

Agua Dulce is a rural community of about 3,000 people in the desert of northern Los Angeles County known for its rock formations and panoramic views. It’s a dry, hilly area, and ranches with horses and other livestock break up the mountainous landscape.

Neighbors watched black smoke pouring from the burned house in the nearby community of Acton. Michael May, 70, lives down the road and said he was sitting in his living room when he heard the buzz of helicopters flying low.

“Around here, that usually means a fire,” he said.

He saw a swarm of police cars racing up the street, and deputies emerged wearing bulletproof vests.

May has been a resident of the community for 23 years but didn’t know who lived at the gutted home. He said many people in law enforcement live in the area, as well as some in the film industry.

“It’s a place people want to go for peace and quiet,” he said.

Brian Dalrymple, 79, lives across the street from May and said he thought the burned home had been sold recently.

He and his wife went outside to see the thick smoke, initially concerned the flames might spread to their home. Dalrymple said he never heard gunshots but saw deputies rushing up to the property, long guns in hand.

He said a friend called to tell them the news.

“We didn’t know what she was talking about,” Dalrymple said. “It’s usually pretty peaceful out here.”