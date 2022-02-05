Lord Nazir Ahmed convicted of attempted rape

Lord Nazir Ahmed, a former Labour peer originally hailing from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was on Friday found guilty of sexual offences against two children in the 1970s.

Ahmed of Rotherham was convicted of a serious sexual assault against a boy and the attempted rape of a young girl.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the repeated sexual abuse happened in Rotherham when he was a teenager.

The 64-year-old, who appeared under his real name of Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.

During trial, prosecutor Tom Little told the court that Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s, when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger.

The attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 at the time, also happened during the same period.

Little said Ahmed claimed the allegations were a "malicious fiction" but a phone recording of a 2016 conversation between the two victims showed they were not "made-up or concocted".

The woman's call was prompted by an email from the male victim saying: "I have evidence against that paedophile," the jury previously heard.