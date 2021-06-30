Looking into the social realities of Indian Americans | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode, we look at the social characteristics of Indian Americans – inequality, network ties, political and civic engagement based on survey results from the Indian American Attitudes Survey published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Johns Hopkins SAIS and the University of Pennsylvania.

Joining us today is Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr Vaishnav’s research is centred around the Political Economy of India, for instance, state capacity, corruption, governance and electoral behaviour. He is the author of When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics, and has edited a number of books. Milan is also an adjunct professor at the Edmund a Walsh School of foreign service at Georgetown University.

Suggested listening: How Indian Americans view India, a survey

Hosted by Sriram Lakshman, U.S. Correspondent, The Hindu