London's famous Tower Bridge gets stuck in an open position

23 August 2020 11:26 IST

The bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames

London’s famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.

The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames.

City of London police tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that the bridge was closed to pedestrians and traffic and mechanics were working to fix the problem. An hour later, police tweeted that the bridge had reopened.

Tower Bridge is 800 feet long and its towers are 213 feet high. I

t was built between 1886 and 1894.