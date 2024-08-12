London man stabs child and women in a busy square, arrested

London's Metropolitan Police say a man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in central London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday's (August 12, 2024) attack occurred in Leicester Square, which is heavily visited by tourists at this time of year.

Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The stabbing occurred as Britain is on edge after violence for the past week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans clashed with police. The disturbances have been fuelled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.