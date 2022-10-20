British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside 10, Downing Street in London on October 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on October 20 as Conservative Party leader after just six weeks in power and said her successor would be elected by the end of next week.

“I recognise that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” Ms. Truss said.

A leadership election for MPs to select her successor will be “completed within the next week,” she added.

Ms. Truss had been facing a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. A growing number of lawmakers have called for Ms. Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan. The plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Ms. Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Ms. Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government."

Ms. Truss faced more turmoil in Parliament on October 19 evening on a vote over fracking for shale gas — a practice that she wants to resume despite opposition from many Conservatives.

A growing number of Conservative members of Parliament had called Thursday for her to step down and end the chaos.

“It’s time for the prime minister to go,” lawmaker Miriam Cates said. Another, Steve Double, said of Truss: “She isn’t up to the job, sadly.” Legislator Ruth Edwards said “it is not responsible for the party to allow her to remain in power.”

(With inputs from agencies)