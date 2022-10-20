British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside 10, Downing Street in London on October 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 20 announced her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, only six weeks after she assumed office on September 6. Ms. Truss said she will continue as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.

Ms. Truss said she took office at a time of “great economic and international instability”, and went on to add “I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” giving a statement from 10 Downing Street.

“I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she added.

Ms. Truss also informed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. “This will ensure that we remain on our path to deliver fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

Ms. Truss had been facing a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. A growing number of lawmakers have called for Ms. Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan. The plan unveiled by the government last month triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Ms. Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Ms. Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government."

Ms. Truss faced more turmoil in Parliament on October 19 evening on a vote over fracking for shale gas — a practice that she wants to resume despite opposition from many Conservatives.

(With inputs from agencies)