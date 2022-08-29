Live fire in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone

Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr clash with supporters of the Coordination Framework, a group of Shia parties, at the Green Zone in Baghdad, on August 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Live fire rocked Baghdad’s Green Zone on August 29, 2022 after hundreds of supporters of Shia Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr stormed the government building in the fortified area, an AFP journalist said.

Witnesses told AFP that the shots were fired by supporters of a rival Shia bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, hours after Sadr announced his “definitive retirement” from politics amid a protracted political crisis.

Security forces also fired tear gas to disperse the Sadrists at the entrance to the Green Zone, a security source told AFP.