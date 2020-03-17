Little-known ex-Governor Zurfi named new Iraqi PM

Adnan al-Zurfi

He is tasked with forming a government within 30 days

Iraq’s President designated Adnan al-Zurfi, a former regional Governor with little national political profile, as Prime Minister, tasked with forming a government within 30 days in a bid to overcome months of unrest and political deadlock.

Mr. Zurfi, who served as Governor of the predominantly Shi’ite Najaf province during the U.S. occupation after the fall of Saddam Hussein, is head of the small Nasr parliamentary group of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, a U.S. ally.

Lawmakers told Reuters that President Barham Salih had named Mr. Zurfi only after larger rival Shi’ite political parties failed to decide on a successor to Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in November during mass unrest, in which hundreds of people died.

Mr. Zurfi, who lived in the U.S. as a refugee in the 1990s after fleeing Saddam, is seen as a comparatively secular figure in a country long dominated by sectarian parties.

He now has to win the confidence of Parliament for his new Cabinet, a difficult task as major Iranian-backed groups objected to his nomination.

“Zurfi will face tough resistance inside Parliament and he will need a miracle to pass his government,” said a Shi’ite lawmaker, on condition of anonymity.

If Mr. Zurfi can secure parliamentary approval for his Cabinet, he would run the country until early elections can be held.

He is the second politician Mr. Salih has tapped to try to form a government since Adel Mahdi announced his resignation. On February 1, Salih named Mohammed Allawi as PM-designate, but he withdrew candidacy later.