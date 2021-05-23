Lithuania quits ‘divisive’ China group

Lithuania said on Saturday it was quitting China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with central and eastern European states that includes other EU members, calling it “divisive”.

The Baltic country urged fellow EU members to pursue “a much more effective 27+1 approach and communication with China.”

“Lithuania no longer considers itself a 17+1 format member and does not participate in this initiative,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

In recent months, Lithuania also took several steps that angered Beijing, including the blocking of Chinese investment and announcing it would open a trade office in Taiwan.