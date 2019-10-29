International

Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

A relative of a passenger who died on Lion Air JT-610 crash at the Java sea, looks through a window as he travels on a bus after attending one-year commemoration of the crash in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 29, 2019.

A relative of a passenger who died on Lion Air JT-610 crash at the Java sea, looks through a window as he travels on a bus after attending one-year commemoration of the crash in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 29, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Indonesian transport officials released a report on the Lion Air accident on October 25

The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster.

Indonesian transport officials released a report on the Lion Air accident on October 25 that said faulty design by Boeing, inadequate training for the pilots and lapses in maintenance doomed the flight, which crashed on October 29, 2018.

Relatives of victims scattered flowers on October 29 on waters where the aircraft plunged into the Java Sea, mourning and marking the crash anniversary.

Edward Sirait, Lion Air’s CEO, shared condolences and said improving safety was a “never ending job.” A lawyer for Boeing expressed his sympathies and urged family members of the victims to seek compensation from a $50 million fund set up to help them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 6:58:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/lion-air-vows-to-follow-recommendations-in-crash-report/article29822647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY