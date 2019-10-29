Lion Air vows to follow recommendations in crash report

The low-cost Indonesian carrier whose Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed a year ago, killing 189 people, has vowed to follow recommendations from a probe into the disaster.
Indonesian transport officials released a report on the Lion Air accident on October 25 that said faulty design by Boeing, inadequate training for the pilots and lapses in maintenance doomed the flight, which crashed on October 29, 2018.
Relatives of victims scattered flowers on October 29 on waters where the aircraft plunged into the Java Sea, mourning and marking the crash anniversary.
Edward Sirait, Lion Air’s CEO, shared condolences and said improving safety was a “never ending job.” A lawyer for Boeing expressed his sympathies and urged family members of the victims to seek compensation from a $50 million fund set up to help them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor