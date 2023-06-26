HamberMenu
Lightning strikes kill 10 as pre-monsoon rains lash Pakistan's Punjab

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said more rains were expected this week, bringing some respite from the ongoing heatwave.

June 26, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
Vehicles run on a road during the rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Vehicles run on a road during the rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Lightning strikes across Pakistan's eastern Punjab province killed at least 10 people, officials said on Monday, June 26, 2023, as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the region.

The strikes on Sunday, June 25 mainly took place in the Sialkot and Sheikhupura districts of Punjab. Lightning strikes are frequent across Pakistan, especially in Punjab's mountainous areas and plains.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said more rains were expected this week, bringing some respite from the ongoing heatwave. The National Disaster Management Authority warned the ongoing rains could trigger flash flooding.

Every year, many areas of Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoons, drawing criticism for poor government planning. The season runs from July through September.

Last summer, floods triggered by rains killed 1,739 people across Pakistan. The deluge displaced about 8 million people and caused USD 30 billion in losses.

