Libya’s GNA signs military accord with Qatar, Turkey

Qatar and Turkey have signed an accord to send military advisers and instructors for the armed forces of Libya’s Government of National Accord, the UN-recognised GNA said.
“We have reached an agreement with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and Qatar’s (minister) Khaled bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah on tripartite cooperation to build a military institute for training,” said the GNA’s deputy defence minister, Salah al-Namrouch.
Both Sheikh Khaled, Qatar’s Minister of State for Defence, and Akar were in Tripoli on Monday for meetings with the GNA’s military and for talks on three-way military cooperation.
Under the accord between the three countries, Turkey and Qatar will send military advisers and provide training at their military academies for Libyan cadets, Namrouch said.
Also visiting Tripoli on Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned that Libya faces a “deceptive calm” since fighting stalled in June around the coastal city of Sirte.
Libya has been in chaos since a Western-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
