Libyan PM survives assassination attempt

Assailants struck Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah's car with bullets early on Thursday but he escaped unharmed, a source close to him said, amid intense factional wrangling over control of the government.

The source said the incident happened as Mr. Dbeibah was returning home, describing it as a clear assassination attempt, but the attackers fled and the incident has been referred for investigation.

Reuters has seen no immediate photographs or footage of the incident or its aftermath, or spoken to other witnesses to the incident.

If confirmed, an attempt to assassinate Mr. Dbeibah could aggravate the crisis over control of Libya after he said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.

Armed forces have mobilised more fighters and equipment in the capital over recent weeks, raising fears the political crisis could trigger fighting.

Libya has had little peace or stability since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Qadhafi, and it split in2014 between warring factions in east and west.

Mr. Dbeibah was installed in March as head of the U.N.-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) that was meant to unify thecountry's divided institutions and oversee the run-up to anelection in December as part of a peace process.

Rival factions have been jostling for position after theelection process fell apart amid disputes over the rules,including over the legitimacy of Mr. Dbeibah's own candidacy forpresident after he pledged not to run.

The parliament, which mostly backed eastern forces duringthe civil war, has declared the GNU invalid and will hold a voteon Thursday to name a new prime minister to form anothergovernment.

Mr. Dbeibah said in a speech this week that he would only handover power after an election and the U.N.'s Libya adviser andWestern countries have said they continue to recognise the GNU.

The parliament said this week that no elections would beheld this year, after it and another political body amended thecountry's temporary constitution, dismaying the many Libyans whohad registered to vote.

The parliament's move to choose a new prime minister maylead to a return to the situation before Dbeibah's unitygovernment was installed, with parallel administrations seekingto rule Libya from different cities.