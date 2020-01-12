International

Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire: spokesman

People raise a picture of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar as they take part in a demonstration held by Libyans and Syrians in Benghazi to protest against Turkey's prospective military intervention in support of the UN-recognised Tripoli-based government.

People raise a picture of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar as they take part in a demonstration held by Libyans and Syrians in Benghazi to protest against Turkey's prospective military intervention in support of the UN-recognised Tripoli-based government.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

To come into affect starting at 00:01 a.m. (03:31 IST) on January 12

Libya forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar announced on January 11 a ceasefire starting 00:01 a.m. (03:31 IST) on January 12 conditional on acceptance by their rivals, spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement.

Turkey and Russia urged Libya's warring parties on January 8 to declare a ceasefire on January 12 amid clashes and air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.

Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside General Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
unrest, conflicts and war
Libya
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 3:42:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/libyan-forces-loyal-to-haftar-announces-conditional-ceasefire-spokesman/article30547228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY