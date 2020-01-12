Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire: spokesman

Libya forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar announced on January 11 a ceasefire starting 00:01 a.m. (03:31 IST) on January 12 conditional on acceptance by their rivals, spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a statement.

Turkey and Russia urged Libya's warring parties on January 8 to declare a ceasefire on January 12 amid clashes and air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.

Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside General Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).