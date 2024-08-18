Libya central bank 'suspends all operations' after official abduction

The Central Bank of Libya said on Sunday (August 18, 2024) it was "suspending all operations" after a bank official was abducted in the capital Tripoli, in a statement posted on social media.

Musab Msallem, head of information technology at the Central Bank, "was kidnapped by an unidentified group from his house this morning," said the statement.

The bank said it would "not resume operations" until Mr. Msallem is released, adding that other executives were also "threatened with abduction".

It called for an "end to these practices" and blamed "unlawful parties" that "threaten the safety of its employees and the continuity of the banking sector's work". The bank provided no further details about the kidnapping.

Sunday's abduction came a week after the Central Bank's headquarters in Tripoli were laid siege to by armed men.

Local media said they did so in an attempt to force the resignation of the bank's governor, Seddik al-Kabir.

U.S. ambassador Richard Norland said attempts to oust Kabir were "unacceptable", warning that replacing him "by force could result in Libya losing access to international financial markets".

Mr. Norland, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said the confrontation in Tripoli "highlights the ongoing risks posed by the political stalemate in Libya".

Following the siege, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said the bank played an important role in the country's financial stability.

In office since 2012, Mr. Kabir has faced criticism over the management of Libya's oil resources and the state budget, including from figures close to Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Home to 6.8 million people, Libya has struggled to recover from years of conflict after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

It remains divided between a UN-recognised government based in the capital Tripoli and led by Mr. Dbeibah and a rival administration in the east, backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Although relative calm has returned in recent years, clashes still periodically break out between Libya's myriad armed groups. Sunday's abduction came as the latest of a series of events, as rising tensions between different factions have stirred fears of a broader escalation in recent weeks.

