‘Let him go’, says Joe Biden to Russia on detained U.S. journalist

March 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Washington

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country now to depart immediately

AP

File phot of U.S. President Joe Biden. | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden on March 31 urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after the country’s security service arrested him on espionage charges — allegations that the newspaper denies.

“Let him go,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Mr. Gershkovich.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused Mr. Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, of trying to obtain classified information. It is the first time an American journalist has been detained on accusations of spying since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges.

The Biden administration said on Thursday that it was working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich. Asked Friday morning whether he would expel Russian diplomats or journalists in the U.S., Mr. Biden responded: “That’s not the plan right now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, called the targeting of U.S. citizens in Russia “unacceptable” and that the administration condemns the detention of Mr. Gershkovich “in the strongest terms”.

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country now to depart immediately.

