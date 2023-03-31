HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Let him go’, says Joe Biden to Russia on detained U.S. journalist

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country now to depart immediately

March 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Washington

AP
File phot of U.S. President Joe Biden.

File phot of U.S. President Joe Biden. | Photo Credit: AP

President Joe Biden on March 31 urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after the country’s security service arrested him on espionage charges — allegations that the newspaper denies.

ALSO READ
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

“Let him go,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday morning when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Mr. Gershkovich.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused Mr. Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, of trying to obtain classified information. It is the first time an American journalist has been detained on accusations of spying since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges.

The Biden administration said on Thursday that it was working to secure consular access to Mr. Gershkovich. Asked Friday morning whether he would expel Russian diplomats or journalists in the U.S., Mr. Biden responded: “That’s not the plan right now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, called the targeting of U.S. citizens in Russia “unacceptable” and that the administration condemns the detention of Mr. Gershkovich “in the strongest terms”.

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country now to depart immediately.

Related Topics

USA / Russia / media / espionage and intelligence / human rights

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.