ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard tanks to arrive in Ukraine around late March: Germany

January 26, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Möckern, Germany

The Leopard 2 is seen as one of the best-performing tank models worldwide.

AFP

Handout photos of the Polish Defense Ministry shows Leopard 2A4 tanks at the military rest range in Zagan, Poland. File | Photo Credit: AP

Leopard tanks pledged by Germany to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion will arrive in "late March, early April", Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

Training of Ukrainian troops on German Marder infantry fighting vehicles will start in the next few days, he added, "and for the Ukrainian soldiers who will be trained on the Leopard it will be a little later".

Berlin finally agreed to deliver the powerful German-made Leopard tanks on Wednesday after weeks of intense pressure from Kyiv and many of its European allies.

Germany will provide 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its Bundeswehr supplies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German parliament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is also granting approval for other European countries to send the German-made tanks from their own stocks to Ukraine, with the aim of quickly assembling "two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine", Scholz said.

The Leopard 2 is seen as one of the best-performing tank models worldwide and is widely used across Europe, meaning spare parts and ammunition can be easily obtained.

The United States later also said it would send 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the U.S. army.

Although Western countries have already sent Ukraine everything from artillery to Patriot anti-missile defence systems, tanks were long considered a step too far, risking a widening backlash from Russia.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Russia viewed the tank deliveries as "direct involvement in the conflict".

But with Ukraine gearing up for a counteroffensive to push back increasingly entrenched Russians in the east and south, the allies are now scrambling to send the powerful weapon.

Pistorius, who was appointed as German defence minister only last week, was speaking during a visit to German troops in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Ukraine / Germany

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US