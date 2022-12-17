Leo Varadkar set be re-elected as Ireland PM under rotation deal

December 17, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - DUBLIN

Leo Varadkar is set to be elected Irish Prime Minister for the second time on Saturday, taking over from Micheál Martin under a novel rotation agreement struck between their two parties — once sworn rivals — in a 2020 coalition deal.

Mr. Martin resigned on Saturday ahead of a vote in Parliament to elect Mr. Varadkar, who was Prime Minister from 2017 to 2020. Mr. Martin will become Deputy Prime Minister until a scheduled 2025 election and is also expected to be appointed foreign minister.

The 2020 coalition deal — which also included the smaller Green Party — for the first time united Martin's Fianna Fail and Varadkar's Fine Gael, which are Ireland's dominant centre-right parties and have led every government since independence a century ago.

"This morning I visited the president and, pursuant to the relevant provisions of Bunreacht na hÉireann (Constitution of Ireland), I have tendered my resignation from the office of Taoiseach (Prime Minister)," Mr. Martin told the Irish Parliament.

"It is both a privilege and a responsibility to serve as head of government in a free and democratic republic. I have been deeply conscious of this every day I have held the office of Taoiseach."

Mr. Varadkar will again face a years-long housing crisis that cost him a full second term in office and has made the left-wing Sinn Fein clear favourite to come out on top at the next election with a consistently wide lead in opinion polls.