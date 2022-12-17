  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Leo Varadkar set be re-elected as Ireland PM under rotation deal

According to a 2020 coalition deal, Micheal Martin was to serve as Prime Minister until December 2022, after which his predecessor Leo Varadkar would assume charge for the remainder of the five-year term

December 17, 2022 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - DUBLIN

Reuters
File picture of Ireland’s former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney

File picture of Ireland’s former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney | Photo Credit: Reuters

Leo Varadkar is set to be elected Irish Prime Minister for the second time on Saturday, taking over from Micheál Martin under a novel rotation agreement struck between their two parties — once sworn rivals — in a 2020 coalition deal.

ALSO READ | Who is Leo Varadkar?

ALSO READ
Micheal Martin — from teacher to Taoiseach

Mr. Martin resigned on Saturday ahead of a vote in Parliament to elect Mr. Varadkar, who was Prime Minister from 2017 to 2020. Mr. Martin will become Deputy Prime Minister until a scheduled 2025 election and is also expected to be appointed foreign minister.

The 2020 coalition deal — which also included the smaller Green Party — for the first time united Martin's Fianna Fail and Varadkar's Fine Gael, which are Ireland's dominant centre-right parties and have led every government since independence a century ago.

"This morning I visited the president and, pursuant to the relevant provisions of Bunreacht na hÉireann (Constitution of Ireland), I have tendered my resignation from the office of Taoiseach (Prime Minister)," Mr. Martin told the Irish Parliament.

"It is both a privilege and a responsibility to serve as head of government in a free and democratic republic. I have been deeply conscious of this every day I have held the office of Taoiseach."

Mr. Varadkar will again face a years-long housing crisis that cost him a full second term in office and has made the left-wing Sinn Fein clear favourite to come out on top at the next election with a consistently wide lead in opinion polls.

Related Topics

Ireland

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.