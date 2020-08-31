International

Lebanon’s President Aoun designates Mustapha Adib as Prime Minister

Lebanon’s Ambassador to Berlin Mustapha Adib has been named as the new Prime Minister to steer the country through a deep crisis after the Beirut explosion.

BEIRUT Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated ambassador Mustapha Adib on Monday to form a new government after he secured the support of a majority of MPs.

The previous government quit on August 10 in the wake of the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port.

Mr Adib arrived at the palace in Baabda near Beirut to meet President Michel Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Earlier, Mr. Adib secured the support of a majority of lawmakers to be designated as the new Prime Minister, according to a Reuters tally of votes cast by lawmakers in official consultations.

Mr. Adib, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, secured at least 66 votes, or more than half of the 120 MPs currently serving in the Lebanese parliament, after the Christian Free Patriotic Movement announced it had nominated him.

