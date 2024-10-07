GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lebanon says Israeli strike killed 10 firefighters in country's south

Tragic Israeli strike kills 10 firefighters in Lebanon, with more casualties feared as rescue efforts continue

Published - October 07, 2024 11:12 pm IST - Beirut

Firefighters and security personnel work at a street where a rocket fired from Lebanon towards Israel hit a residential building amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Maalot, northern Israel October 6, 2024. File

Firefighters and security personnel work at a street where a rocket fired from Lebanon towards Israel hit a residential building amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Maalot, northern Israel October 6, 2024. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lebanon's Health Ministry says an Israeli strike in the country's south killed at least 10 firefighters on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Also Read: West Asia crisis Highlights: Israel army says over 120 Hezbollah targets hit ‘within an hour’

UN refugee chief says airstrikes in Lebanon have violated humanitarian law

It says more people are buried under the rubble and that the death toll may rise. It says the firefighters were in a municipality building in the town of Baraachit that was hit as they prepared to embark on a rescue mission.

Published - October 07, 2024 11:12 pm IST

