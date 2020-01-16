International

Lebanon protests turn violent for second night

Riot police arrest anti-government protesters who were protesting outside a police headquarters, demanding the release of those taken into custody the night before.

Riot police arrest anti-government protesters who were protesting outside a police headquarters, demanding the release of those taken into custody the night before.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Anti-government protesters hurl stones and fireworks at security forces outside a Beirut police station where some demonstrators were being detained from the night before.

Protests in Lebanon turned violent for a second night on January 15, with dozens injured after Lebanese security forces used batons and tear gas to forcefully break up demonstrations.

Lebanon has been swept by a wave of mostly peaceful protests aimed at the country's elite that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29, pushing the country deeper into economic crisis.

On January 14 night, riots broke out in Beirut's Hamra area, with bank facades smashed and stones pelted at security forces who fired back with tear gas.

Also Read
Riot police officers stand behind riot shields amid a cloud of tear gas during protests against the economic crisis outside a Bank of Beirut office in Beirut, Lebanon January 14, 2020.

Lebanon in ‘week of wrath’ protests over political, economic crisis

 

The unrest continued on January 15 when anti-government protesters hurled stones and fireworks at security forces outside a Beirut police station where some demonstrators were being detained from the night before.

Police dispersed the protests with batons and tear gas.

The Lebanese Red Cross said that 45 people had been injured, 35 of whom had been transferred to hospitals for treatment.

Security forces injured a Reuters video journalist who was treated in hospital and released. Lebanese broadcasters Al Jadeed and MTV said security forces injured a cameraman for each of them as well.

Also Read
Protestors in Beirut celebrate after Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri announced his resignation.

Explained | What is happening in Lebanon?

 

Lebanon's internal security forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement caretaker interior minister Raya al-Hassan condemned the violence and called on demonstrators to remain peaceful.

“We do not accept the attack of journalists which are doing their duty to cover events and developments, nor do we accept the attack of security forces which are maintaining security,” Mr. Hassan said.

Since Mr. Hariri's resignation the country has not come up with an economic rescue plan or agreed a new government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 5:01:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/lebanon-protests-turn-violent-for-second-night/article30573234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY