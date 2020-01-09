Lebanon prosecutor summons Carlos Ghosn for Thursday: state media

A Lebanese prosecutor said Wednesday he was summoning former auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn due to an Interpol “red notice” over financial misconduct charges in Japan, state media said.
Ghosn was summoned to appear for questioning Thursday and would also be asked to give a statement over a complaint filed by Lebanese lawyers that he travelled to Israel as head of Renault-Nissan, the National News Agency said.
Lebanon is technically still at war with neighbouring Israel.
