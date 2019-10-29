‘Lebanon PM Hariri likely to resign on Tuesday’

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri will “most probably” announce his government's resignation on Tuesday, a senior official source from outside Hariri's bloc said.
A second official source had also said earlier the premier is moving towards resigning.
An unprecedented wave of protests has swept Lebanon for nearly two weeks, demanding the government resigns amid growing anger at political leaders accused of corruption.
