International

Lebanese protesters turn their ire on banks

more-in

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, while protests against corruption and mismanagement have gripped the country since October

Dozens of Lebanese protesters held a brief sit-in inside a bank in Beirut and another in the country’s south on Saturday, part of their focus on banking policies they complain are inefficient and corrupt.

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis in decades, while protests against corruption and mismanagement have gripped the country since October.

The local currency has taken a nose dive, losing more than 40% of its value after over 20 years of being pegged to the dollar. Banks are imposing unprecedented capital controls to protect their deposits amid a deepening confidence crisis.

Dozens of protesters entered a private bank in the commercial Hamra district in Beirut, protesting capital controls and insisting that no one would leave without the money they came for.

Banks have put a withdrawal ceiling of $200 a week on most accounts, while totally blocking outside transfers.

The protesters later helped a woman with a cane get to the second floor, again shouting that she wouldn’t leave until she got the money she needs. The protesters posted videos of their actions on a Twitter account linked to the protest movement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
economy (general)
unrest, conflicts and war
civil unrest
World
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 10:22:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/lebanese-protesters-turn-their-ire-on-banks/article30421532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY