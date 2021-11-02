Leaked SMS sharpens Australia-France sub row

paris

02 November 2021 21:35 IST

Canberra used inelegant methods: Paris

France on Tuesday accused Australia of using “very inelegant methods” after a text message sent by President Emmanuel Macron to Australian leader Scott Morrison was leaked in an apparent bid to imply that he knew about the collapse of a major submarine deal earlier than he maintains.

Media in Australia and Europe reported on the SMS which the French leader sent to Mr. Morrison two days before Australia announced that it had torn up a decade-old multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build a new fleet of submarines.

France, which reacted furiously to the cancellation, has always said it had been blindsided by the announcement, and Mr. Macron added to the furore at the weekend by accusing of Mr. Morrison of lying to him.

Advertising

Advertising

But the revelation of the text message on Tuesday can be seen as suggesting Mr. Macron was less surprised by the cancellation than he has admitted.

“Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarine ambitions?”, reads the SMS sent to Mr. Morrison 48 hours before the official contract cancellation announcement which was made at a news conference.

A source close to Mr. Macron, who asked not to be named, said the leak was proof of “very inelegant methods”.

Standing by earlier assurances that Mr. Macron had not been given advance warning of the cancellation, the source said the SMS did not undermine that narrative.

“On the contrary, this SMS shows that the President did not know that they were going to cancel the contract,” the source claimed.