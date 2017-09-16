Lawmakers take anti-Trump stance

California lawmakers voted to become a sanctuary State, tussled over environmental issues and urged other States to refuse to cooperate with U.S. President Donald Trump’s Election Integrity Commission as their legislative year ended early on Saturday. The Democratic lawmakers headed back to their districts having positioned the State in opposition to policies proposed by the Republican-dominated U.S. Congress and Mr. Trump on immigration, the environment and other issues.
Early on Saturday, lawmakers gave last-minute support to a bill barring local governments from forcing undocumented immigrants to spend extra time in jail just to allow enforcement officers to take them into their custody.
