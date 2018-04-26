Lawmakers oppose move to scrap work permits for H-1B spouses

The move by the Donald Trump administration to end work permits for spouses of H-1B visa holders is a regressive measure that would also adversely impact the American economy, several Democratic lawmakers have said on Wednesday. These lawmakers were speaking at an event hosted the US India Friendship Council, an organisation led by prominent Indian American businessman Swadesh Chatterjee.

Lawmakers also underscored the gender discriminatory impact of the move as most of the beneficiaries of the current rule that was enacted in 2015 are women. “Women who are just as qualified, sometimes more qualified, than their spouses but haven't been able to work,” got their right to work in 2015, said Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, recalling her campaign during the previous Obama administration for work permits for them.

“I oppose the move to terminate work permits to H-4 visas,” said Ms. Jayapal, the first Indian American woman elected to the House of Representatives. H-4 is the category of visas allotted for spouses of H-1B visa holders.

Ro Khanna, Representative from California in whose district the Silicon Valley falls, said: “I oppose the move. I am on a bipartisan bill that seeks to ensure work permits for spouses. It is also a question of countering domestic violence. Because most of these spouses are women, in the absence of economic independence, they become vulnerable.”

“We worked with the Obama administration to institute a rule that said that the spouses of H-1B should also be able to work. If we have talented men and women who are spouses, we want them to be able to also contribute those skills. We passed that rule administratively. Now the Trump administration is threatening to pull that rule back. It would hurt many many people spouses and children across the country,” Ms. Jayapal said.

Ms. Jayapal said while there was need for reforming the H-1B programme to ensure that it is not misused, there cannot be any question on the fact that immigration is essential for America’s identity and economy. “Yes, there are some places where we need to reform and adjust it to make sure that we're not taking advantage of that program; to make sure that we continue to allow American workers to have jobs. But all of the research shows us that immigration does not take jobs away from people it actually contributes to greater economic growth but also the ability for American workers to move up themselves,” she said. “I myself was on an H-1B at various times. I understand how important it is that we have our H-1B visa program in a way that works,” she said.