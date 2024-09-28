GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lavrov invokes nuclear capacity in U.N. speech full of bile towards the West

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine — which Russia invaded in February 2022 — as a tool to try “to defeat” Moscow strategically

Published - September 28, 2024 11:08 pm IST

AP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, on September 28, 2024.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, on September 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday (September 28, 2024) against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.

Three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin aired a shift in his country’s nuclear doctrine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine — which Russia invaded in February 2022 — as a tool to try “to defeat" Moscow strategically.

“I’m not going to talk about the senselessness and the danger of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is,” he said.

Also Read: Russia ‘can only be forced into peace’, Zelenskyy tells U.N.

The spectre of nuclear threats and confrontation has hung over the war in Ukraine since its start. Shortly before the invasion, Putin reminded the world that his country was “ one of the most powerful nuclear states,” and he put its nuclear forces on high alert shortly after. His nuclear rhetoric has ramped up and toned down at various points since.

On Wednesday (September 25, 2024), Mr. Putin said that if attacked by any country supported by a nuclear-armed nation, Russia will consider that a joint attack.

He didn’t specify whether that would bring a nuclear response but he stressed that Russia could use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional assault that posed a “critical threat to our sovereignty.”

OPINION | The risks of Russia’s nuclear posturing

The United States and the European Union called his statements “irresponsible.”

The new posture was seen as a message to the U.S. and other Western countries as Ukraine seeks their go-ahead to strike Russia with longer-range weapons. The Biden administration this week announced an additional $2.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine, but it doesn’t include the type of long-range arms that Zelenskyy is seeking, nor a green light to use such weapons to strike deep into Russia.

More than 2½ years into the fighting, Russia is making slow but continuing gains in Ukraine’s east. Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russian territory with missiles and drones and embarrassed Moscow with an audacious incursion by troops in a border region last month.

