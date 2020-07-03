Watch | Largest ever recorded tanzanite gemstones found

Tanzanite is one of the rarest gemstones found on Earth. They are precious gemstones. Two of the largest tanzanites were found by Saniniu Laizer in one of his mines in Tanzania. It was first found in the foothills of Kilimanjaro in 1967.

The northern Tanzanian region of Manyara is the only known place where the stones are found. These gemstones are coveted by jewellers for their violet-blue sparkle. The gemstones found by Laizer weighed 9.27 kg and 5.103 kg.

It was sold to the government for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings ($3.35 million).