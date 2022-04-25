Large fire at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk, near Ukraine

There was no immediate indication the fire at Russia’s Druzhba pipeline at Bryansk – which serves as a logistics base for Moscow’s military operation in its pro-Western neighbour – as related to the war in Ukraine, although Russian officials said last week that Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings and injured seven people in the area