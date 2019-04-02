Lankan writer held for story on ‘gay’ monks

Colombo

02 April 2019 22:30 IST

A Sri Lankan novelist has been arrested for writing about homosexuality in the Buddhist clergy and charged with violating international human rights law, officials said on Tuesday, outraging free speech advocates.

Shakthika Sathkumara, 33, was arrested in the town of Polgahawela on Monday and remanded in custody for nine days after some monks complained about his writing.

The short story contained indirect references to homosexuality among the clergy, who hold considerable sway in the Buddhist-majority nation. It was published on Mr. Sathkumara’s Facebook page and in local Sinhalese language publications. He was taken before a local magistrate, who charged him with inciting “religious hatred” under the United Nation’s international human rights treaty, to which Sri Lanka is a signatory.

Advertising

Advertising